John Archie returns to Gulfport as Admirals' newest head coach

John Archie is returning to the Coast. After previously spending 2013-15 as Gulfport's defensive coordinator and assistant head coach, Archie has rejoined the Admirals as the program's newest head coach, the school announced earlier today.

Archie replaces Eddie Pierce, who retired after a 35+ year coaching career following Gulfport's 21-14 overtime playoff loss to Meridian.

"I'm very excited to be the next head football coach at Gulfport High School," Archie said in a statement released by the Gulfport Athletic Department. "I look forward to working with the student-athletes, coaches, administrators, teachers and community of Gulfport to build the best football program on the Coast, as well as a premiere program in the state of Mississippi."

The Madison Central graduate most recently coached at Germantown as their defensive coordinator. Archie also played football at Southern Miss under former head coach Jeff Bower.

"Archie possesses the qualities we're looking for in a head coach," Gulfport athletic director Bryan Caldwell said in the statement. "He's passionate about Gulfport High, he has a great understanding of winning football, and he connects with young people. I have no doubt John Archie is the right fit to lead the Gulfport High football program."

Archie will officially be introduced as the newest head coach on January 8, 2018.

