George Co. baseball players shave heads for good cause

George Co. baseball players shave heads for good cause

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
Connect
The four teammates shaved their heads on Thursday (Source: WLOX) The four teammates shaved their heads on Thursday (Source: WLOX)
It was part of a fundraiser for St. Jude (Source: WLOX) It was part of a fundraiser for St. Jude (Source: WLOX)
Dylan Eubanks organized the fundraiser (Source: WLOX) Dylan Eubanks organized the fundraiser (Source: WLOX)

Four George County High School baseball players are now rocking a bold new look. 

Thursday morning, the teammates shaved their heads while their entire school watched.

The guys promised to shave their heads if the community helped them raise $5,000 for St. Jude Children's Hospital. That goal was quickly surpassed by over $1000 and counting. 

"It feels good making it to our goal," said Dylan Eubanks.

Eubanks organized the fundraiser. It's going to take him a while to get used to his new look, but it's one he has sported once before. 

Dylan is a cancer survivor from St. Jude, himself. He was diagnosed with cancer when he was just one year old. Now 17 and cancer free, his shaved look is bittersweet and a way of giving back.

"This time its not me going through it, but I did it for the kids who are," said Eubanks.

His mom and coach couldn't be more proud.

"He just has a big heart. I'm proud of him. Obviously, I'm a little partial," said Nina Merritt, Eubanks' mother.

"It shows me that the heart he has, that's the heartbeat of the team. Him, just  persevering through everything, it helps us become a better team, better people," said Brandon Davis, George County High School baseball coach.

Dylan and his team reached the goal through donations and selling t-shirts with the words 'hometown heroes.'

"They call us heroes because we fought the battle of cancer and we won. But we couldn't be the hometown heroes without all the support through all these people who helped, not just me but everyone," said Eubanks.

The school district is hosting a county-wide jean day on Friday to continue raising money for the cause.

