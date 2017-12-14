Ocean Springs man sentenced for child porn possession

An Ocean Springs man who pleaded guilty in September to possessing child pornography will serve eight years in federal prison.

Investigators said Brett Michael Sekinger, 26, owned computers and other electronic components that stored pictures and video of children under the age of 12 engaging in sexually explicit conduct.

The FBI’s Child Exploitation Task Force began the investigation into Sekinger in January 2015 when they identified the IP address of a user on a child pornography "bulletin board." That board was used by an online community that shared child porn through a website that operated on an anonymous online network.

The website was accessible only to users within the subject network who had to use appropriate software and who had to create a username and a password to get in.

By February 2016, authorities were able to execute a search warrant on the Ocean Springs residence associated with a particular IP address and username.

After serving his time in prison, Sekinger will be on supervised release for another decade. He was also ordered to pay $5,000 in restitution to a victim.

