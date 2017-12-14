Moss Point cuts ribbon on new public safety center - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Moss Point cuts ribbon on new public safety center

Moss Point's new Public Safety Center is located on Bellview Avenue, right across from the library and the fire department.  (Photo source: WLOX) Moss Point's new Public Safety Center is located on Bellview Avenue, right across from the library and the fire department.  (Photo source: WLOX)
MOSS POINT, MS (WLOX) -

Employees at the Moss Point Police Department are celebrating being able to work in a brand new building. Thursday afternoon, they held a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new public safety complex. 

Employees have actually been working out of the building since Monday, and say it's so nice to have a space that was designed to be a police department. 

Mayor Mario King spoke about the work that went into creating the new public safety complex, saying it wasn't just one administration that made it happen, but rather a community-wide effort.  

The new building is located on Bellview Avenue, right across from the library and the fire department. 

Police Chief Calvin Hutchins said the old police headquarters near city hall will be demolished in the near future. 

    •   
