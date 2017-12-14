Biloxi gang member pleads guilty to firearm possession - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi gang member pleads guilty to firearm possession

John Wayne Clark (Photo source: Harrison County Jail Docket) John Wayne Clark (Photo source: Harrison County Jail Docket)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A documented member of the Simon City Royals plead guilty to an indictment charging him with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

In April 2016, John Wayne Clark, 32, of Biloxi, entered guilty pleas on two previous state drug charges and is currently serving a three-year state sentence.

Officials say the Drug Enforcement Administration received a tip that Clark would be transporting methamphetamine in May 2015. 

When Clark was pulled over and his car was searched, law enforcement agencies reportedly found methamphetamine and a handgun. 

Clark will be sentenced in March 2018, facing a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

The case was investigated by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives along with the DEA as part of a violent crime initiative. 

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Annette Williams.

