Court denies Brandy Williams appeal to overturn murder indictmen - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Court denies Brandy Williams appeal to overturn murder indictment

GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

On Thursday, Mississippi's Supreme Court denied Brandy Nicole Williams' motion for a rehearing. That decision means her conviction in the capital murder of the late George County Sheriff Garry Welford will not be overturned.

Last year, a jury found Williams guilty in the 2010 murder and sentenced her to life in prison. 

Chris Baxter was her accomplice in Welford's death. He was also convicted of capital murder, and is serving a life in prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

Williams argued that she was not given the right to properly present her side of the case, in which she claimed she was an unwilling and accidental participant in the incident. She held the belief that the court showed error in the way her initial trial was handled. 

Prosecutors reviewed the record and refuted that Williams had an opportunity to stop the vehicle rather than attempting to flee from law enforcement on the scene. They also noted that Williams knew Baxter was a felon and police were searching for him, thus prompting her decision to flee. 

The vehicle in question is the same one that reportedly struck and killed Sheriff Welford. Assistant District Attorney Cherie Wade said the state called 22 witnesses to the stand during Williams' initial trial who argued Williams was either driving the truck, or was aiding Baxter when he hit and killed the sheriff.  

"July 21, 2010 is a day that will never be forgotten by the Welford family and the George County community,” said Wade after Williams' 2016 conviction. “I hope this verdict shows the law enforcement community that we will stand with those who put their lives on the line each day to protect us." 

