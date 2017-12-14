3-year-old killed in Gulfport crash

The single vehicle crash happened at Three Rivers Road and River Road in Gulfport. (Photo source: WLOX)

A three-year-old died Saturday in Gulfport after being thrown from a vehicle during a crash. The accident happened around 9:20 am near Three Rivers Road and River Road.

Gulfport Police say a Ford Expedition struck a guardrail and left the roadway. the child was thrown from the vehicle, suffered serious injuries, and died later that day at University Medical Center in New Orleans.

Several other people were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, but their injuries weren't life-threatening.

Gulfport Police are still investigating the crash, and so far no charges or citations have been issued.

