Army test poses quite a challenge for West Harrison students - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Army test poses quite a challenge for West Harrison students

West Harrison students attempt to complete an Army obstacle course (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) West Harrison students attempt to complete an Army obstacle course (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
West Harrison students face a physical and mental challenge (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) West Harrison students face a physical and mental challenge (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
HARRISON COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A career in the Armed Forces might now seem more possible to high schoolers in Harrison County.

They faced a challenge while learning what their future could hold Thursday morning.

It was a test of strength, both physically and mentally at West Harrison High School. The U.S. Army set up its touring high school challenge in the gym to expose these students to a whole field of possibilities.

"It gives us an opportunity to get into the high schools and show them that there's more to the army than just holding a weapon, climbing mountains and engaging enemy," said retired Sergeant First Class Darin Elkins.

The recruiters put students to the task of working together in teams to solve problems.

"We have to work together, we have to depend on each other, and everybody has to pull their own weight," said student Melody Robinson after completing a portion of the obstacle course set up in the school's gym.

There were obstacles, mind challenges, and resources that showed these students what a career with the U.S. Army looked like.

Student-athlete Collin McAdams found a lot of similarities between what it took to complete these tasks and what he faced on the football field each week. "It gives you a taste of the brotherhood and teamwork that you have to think about going into stuff like this. It looks a lot easier than it actually is," said McAdams.

The students were able to explore more than 150 career options with the Army while getting a glimpse of what it takes to serve and protect.

"I didn't realize how hard military life could be until I put on that pack," said Dylan Tisdale after powering through an exercise wearing some of the gear a soldier would wear.

Tisdale is in the JROTC at West Harrison High. He's actually thinking about joining the armed forces, and these challenges put things in perspective.

"I think I need a little bit more work. It's harder than I thought," said Tisdale.

This was one of nearly 40 stops made by the Army at high schools around the country this fall.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

