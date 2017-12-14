Hancock Co. pantry gets a helping hand from area children - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock Co. pantry gets a helping hand from area children

By Mike Lacy, Reporter
West Hancock Elementary students deliver canned food to the local pantry in time for the holidays (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) West Hancock Elementary students deliver canned food to the local pantry in time for the holidays (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
West Hancock children collected 1,200 pounds of canned food items for the Hancock County Food Pantry (Photo Source: WLOX News Now) West Hancock children collected 1,200 pounds of canned food items for the Hancock County Food Pantry (Photo Source: WLOX News Now)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

West Hancock Elementary students have hosted a food drive to benefit the Hancock County Food Pantry for two years.  This morning, nearly 20 students representing kindergarten through fifth grade classrooms delivered the food by school bus.

Almost 360 students who attend West Hancock collected canned food items and dry goods for the pantry. In fact, one class brought in more than 200 cans alone.

On Thursday morning, the students helped food pantry volunteers unload the cans and weigh them. The scale recorded an impressive total.  The Hancock County children collected more than 1,200 pounds of much needed food.

Principal Katie Warren says this project helps the students as much as it helps those who receive the food. "It's very important for us to at West Hancock to teach our kids compassion and think about other people," the principal said, "because without that we we go down as a society and this is something we do from our pre-K to fifth grade to think about other people, see people who are different, who have needs and to really, really make a difference for them." 

West Hancock Elementary teachers say they plan to do this project again next year.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

