WLOX 2017 Offensive Player of the Year: Tony Brown of East Central

For three straight years, St. Stanislaus quarterback Myles Brennan had captured the WLOX Offensive Player of the Year honor. Brennan just completed his freshman season at LSU.

His departure opened the door wide for someone else to claim the honor. Enter East Central running back Tony Brown.

He's is a modest young man. Brown doesn't boast of his high school accomplishments on the football field and there were many. He led the nation in rushing during his junior campaign with over 3,000 yards and 41 touchdowns.

He would pick up a nickname in his senior season...Tony "Touchdown" Brown. The 5-foot-9, 170 pound spark plug exploded for 50 total touchdowns and rushed for more than 26-hundred yards.

"Touchdown" Brown ran away with the WLOX 2017 Offensive Player of the Year award.

Brown said, "I just knew that we had a good chance of competing against everybody we played against and we went out there every game and we competed."

In the title game in Oxford, Brown was having another stunning performance, until he dislocated his shoulder and was forced to leave the game in the second quarter with 108 yards rushing and two touchdowns.

"It was really emotional. I've never suffered an injury my whole life and for it to be in the state championship was kind of hard, "said Brown.

Believe it or not, only Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College has offered Brown a scholarship. Jackson State spoke with him last week. Mississippi College and Millsaps are also interested, but the Big Three have not offered a scholarship to Mississippi's Gatorade Player of the Year.

East Central head coach Seth Smith is stunned.

He said, "People say he's undersized, you know. They told Walter Payton the same thing and he went on to have a Hall of Fame career. Whoever gives him an opportunity, they will be pleased for many years."

Tony Brown only wants a chance to prove he can excel in the college ranks.

