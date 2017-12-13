Biloxi infrastructure project set to launch new phase

The East Biloxi infrastructure project that's lasted for years is beginning a new phase next month.

On Wednesday, residents living south of the tracks in the planned impact areas learned what they should expect from the $23 million project.

The work in the area south of the tracks is scheduled to be completed in just over two years.

Residents were able to ask questions of city leaders and express concerns. Their biggest concern was not wanting to see a repeat of the problems during the work on the north side of the tracks.

"I do not want them to do us like what they are doing to the people on the Point. That's a disgrace that those people have to live in that dirt," said Biloxi resident Jerry Misko.

The city's project manager Walter Rode responded to the concerns by saying steps are being taken to limit problems.

"The contractor will have to finish with one area of service before he can go into the next area. It extends the contract duration, but it better protects our citizens," Rode said.

Rode said the project south of the tracks will start with sewer construction followed by drainage and water.

