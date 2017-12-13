Gulfport-Biloxi airport celebrates 75 years of service

The Gulfport-Biloxi International Airport celebrated its 75th Anniversary on Wednesday.

Airport officials and community leaders celebrated the anniversary by unveiling a historical marker at the entrance to the airport.

Important milestones were remembered at the place that was once called Gulfport Army Airfield.

While reflecting on the past the focus remains on the future with expanded opportunities for passengers.

"The airport has a significant impact in the community," said Airport Executive Director Clay Williams. "We want to continue to focus on that, growing that economic impact by adding additional air service by charter operations and with partnerships we have in the business community. We just brought in a couple of new carriers and routes in the last year or so and we want to continue to try and grow those."

The airport just added nonstop service to Orlando with Allegiant Airlines earlier this year.

