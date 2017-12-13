Gulfport sees big interest in Harbor Lights Festival t-shirts after movie airs

Thanks to the Lifetime Network movie "Christmas in Mississippi", merchandise from the Gulfport Harbor Lights Winter Festival is gaining popularity.

People from all over the country are calling Gulfport to snag the festival logo clothing.

"I love t-shirts from any local event. It's just a pride thing I guess. Like to support the local economy and the local cool stuff that happens around here," said Ashley Campbell of St. Martin.

You can find these t-shirts on quite a few Christmas lists this year. City leaders said that's due in part to the movie, "Christmas in Mississippi", which features Gulfport Harbor Light's Winter Festival and the festival's official t-shirt.

Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council sells the long sleeve shirts at the event.

"Because it's in Gulfport, everybody's like, 'Oh my gosh I want these shirts.' People have come from like Missouri and like places to see these lights and like obviously the shirts like a lot of people from out of town have bought the shirts," said Emily Boggess, a member of the Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council.

People from Arkansas and Texas have called the city requesting these shirts bearing the Harbor Lights logo.

"Tonight we had a couple come up and they were like, 'Those are the shirts that are in the movie.' And we're like, 'Yes ma'am.'

They bought, I think two or three of them," said Maggie Kibbey who is another member of the Gulfport Mayor's Youth Council.

Unlike other outfits seen in movies, this one won't cost an arm and a leg.

At $20 each you can choose between this red shirt, white shirt or both. After all, who wouldn't want something worn on the small screen?

"We've noticed more people wearing them as the nights have progressed. And even around school, I've see multiple people wearing them around school," Kibbey recalled.

The film has also sparked an interest in the Gulfport from out-of-towners, all praising the city over the sense of community portrayed in the movie.

"It's super cool when they bring this kind of stuff. When they show our hometown on T.V. like that. Because we're little and

we're close, but when we make it to the big screen like that it's pretty neat," said Campbell.

The t-shirts can be purchased at the festival. You can catch an extended director's cut of "Christmas in Mississippi"

Christmas Day on Lifetime at 7 p.m.

