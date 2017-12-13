Parents call for change after Hancock County fatal accident - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Parents call for change after Hancock County fatal accident

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
A small memorial now sits along Kiln-Delisle Road (Source: WLOX) A small memorial now sits along Kiln-Delisle Road (Source: WLOX)
A mother was killed and her two sons injured in a crash outside East Hancock Elementary (Photo source: WLOX) A mother was killed and her two sons injured in a crash outside East Hancock Elementary (Photo source: WLOX)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

People in Hancock County are calling for change after a tragic accident near East Hancock Elementary School.

Laurie Jones, 47, was killed after she and her two sons were hit by a car while leaving a school Christmas program at the school on Tuesday night.

A small memorial now sits along Kiln-Delilse Road, just feet away from where that tragic accident happened. It's a tragedy that now has many people calling for change to the area.

"It's really not a safe highway to cross," said school employee, Yumeka Tyler.

The Hancock County arena field across the street from the school is often used for overflow parking. Tyler said at night, the area is too dark and can be dangerous for those walking to their car.

"The lighting and the signage is a very big issue, especially with it being an elementary school and these are little babies," Tyler said.

Tyler said speeding drivers also pose a big problem.

"Sometimes even though when you get ready to cross, you sometimes have to step back because they do at least 70 to 80 coming down this highway," she said.

For parent Deshawna Bentley, that's a problem she wants to see fixed immediately.

"We need more patrol out here. That's the bottom line," Bentley said. "Regulate the roads, this is what we pay our law enforcement officers to do, so lets get it done."

A plea for change, as this small community continues to deal with such a tragic loss. 

"It makes you grab your kids a little bit more at night and tell them you love them, because you just don't know when that time will come for you," Tyler said.

Superintendent Alan Dedeaux said the district is always interested in ways to make the area around the school safer.

Dedeaux said the flashing caution lights were not turned on last night, but it is something they will consider for future events.

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam said the sheriff's department was not asked to provide a deputy to direct traffic.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.

