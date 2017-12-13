Murder suspect now in Ocean Springs jail - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Murder suspect now in Ocean Springs jail

Police say murder suspect Nicky Johns is returning to Mississippi Wednesday. (Photo Source: Ocean Springs Police Department) Police say murder suspect Nicky Johns is returning to Mississippi Wednesday. (Photo Source: Ocean Springs Police Department)
OCEAN SPRINGS, MS (WLOX) -

Nicky Johns now sits in the Ocean Springs municipal jail. The murder suspect returned to Mississippi sometime between Wednesday night and Thursday morning.

Johns is accused of killing Christopher Rochelle outside the Travel Lodge Motel in Ocean Springs on September 4. In the hours after the murder discovery, police released surveillance footage that reportedly showed the suspect get into a blue vehicle. US Marshals arrested Johns in Lafayette Parish, Louisiana after he allegedly drove that vehicle during a police chase on I-10. Before being captured, authorities say the suspect hid in a garbage can.

It took almost three months to extradite the murder suspect back to Ocean Springs.

Police say Johns first court appearance is December 20.  He faces a murder charge related to Christopher Rochelle's death.

