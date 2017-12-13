Hancock County School District mourning after fatal accident - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Hancock County School District mourning after fatal accident

They were struck by a driver while trying to cross Kiln-Delisle Road.(Image Source: WLOX News) They were struck by a driver while trying to cross Kiln-Delisle Road.(Image Source: WLOX News)
Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the sheriff's department was not asked to direct traffic for the program.(Image Source: WLOX News) Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the sheriff's department was not asked to direct traffic for the program.(Image Source: WLOX News)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A family is faced with tragedy weeks before Christmas after a fatal accident in the Kiln. 

On Tuesday night, Laurie Jones, 47, was hit and killed by a car while crossing Kiln-Delisle Road. 

There was a Christmas program at East Hancock Elementary School that night. Jones and her two sons were walking from their car, parked in a field adjacent to the school when they were suddenly struck by a vehicle. 

Hancock County Sheriff Ricky Adam says the sheriff's department was not asked to direct traffic for the program.

“We're not involved in any planning of the school. We have a crossing guard, a deputy on the scene every morning. So, right there just to slow traffic down for traffic in and out,” said Adam.

Adam noted that it is not uncommon for people to park in the Hancock County Arena field when there are events at the school.

“It's sad. you know. This is a real-life family. Like I said, my kids went to that school. We spent a lot of time there, back and forth, across the road. It's just really tragic,” said Adam.

Hancock County School Superintendent Alan Dedeaux sent out a statement today: 

“A very sad thing happened in our school community last night.  An East Hancock Elementary parent and her two sons were hit by a car after leaving the Christmas Tree Lighting at the school.  We are profoundly saddened by the death of Mrs. Laurie Jones and extend our sympathy and prayers to the family.  The Jones family has been active in our schools and are part of our district family.

Today, counselors, teachers and other support staff have been and will continue to be available to students, staff and parents.  We encourage parents to listen to their children and if they want to talk, answer his or her questions simply and honestly. 

Again, our sympathy goes out to the Jones family at this time.”

Dedeaux stated that Hancock County School District officials are always looking at ways to make the school and the area around it safer. He said the flashing school zone lights near the school were not turned on for the event, but it is something they will consider for future events.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 3:03 PM EDT2018-05-27 19:03:34 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly