Hancock County School District mourning after fatal accident

A family is faced with tragedy weeks before Christmas after a fatal accident in the Kiln.

On Tuesday night, Laurie Jones, 47, was hit and killed by a car while crossing Kiln-Delisle Road.

There was a Christmas program at East Hancock Elementary School that night. Jones and her two sons were walking from their car, parked in a field adjacent to the school when they were suddenly struck by a vehicle.

“We're not involved in any planning of the school. We have a crossing guard, a deputy on the scene every morning. So, right there just to slow traffic down for traffic in and out,” said Adam.

Adam noted that it is not uncommon for people to park in the Hancock County Arena field when there are events at the school.

“It's sad. you know. This is a real-life family. Like I said, my kids went to that school. We spent a lot of time there, back and forth, across the road. It's just really tragic,” said Adam.

Hancock County School Superintendent Alan Dedeaux sent out a statement today:

“A very sad thing happened in our school community last night. An East Hancock Elementary parent and her two sons were hit by a car after leaving the Christmas Tree Lighting at the school. We are profoundly saddened by the death of Mrs. Laurie Jones and extend our sympathy and prayers to the family. The Jones family has been active in our schools and are part of our district family. Today, counselors, teachers and other support staff have been and will continue to be available to students, staff and parents. We encourage parents to listen to their children and if they want to talk, answer his or her questions simply and honestly. Again, our sympathy goes out to the Jones family at this time.”

Dedeaux stated that Hancock County School District officials are always looking at ways to make the school and the area around it safer. He said the flashing school zone lights near the school were not turned on for the event, but it is something they will consider for future events.

