Where to vote for Tuesday's special election

Voters in Senate District 49 will go to the polls Tuesday to elect a new state senator. Three candidates will be on the ballot: Dan Carr, Joel Carter and Ron Meyers.

The vote is only for those who live in District 49, which includes most of Gulfport and small sections of Biloxi and Long Beach.

If you don't know where to vote, we have a list of all 19 polling places listed below. You can also input your address to search for your polling place online: http://co.harrison.ms.us/elected/circuitclerk/elections/precincts.asp

If no candidate receives a majority of votes in Tuesday's special election, a runoff will be held Jan. 9, 2018.

The District 49 seat was vacated in October when former state senator Sean Tindell was appointed to the state court of appeals. He replaced David Ishee, who was appointed to the Mississippi Supreme Court in September.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.