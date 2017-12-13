Elks Lodge hosts exceptional children at annual Christmas party - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Elks Lodge hosts exceptional children at annual Christmas party

BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

A decades old tradition brought the Christmas spirit to children and their families in Biloxi Wednesday morning.

The annual Elks Lodge Christmas party for the Harrison County School for Exceptional Children hosted dozens of students and their loved ones.

After First Responders escorted patrons in a parade down Highway 90, the kids all made their way into the lodge to get the party started.  

Draven Montgomery was getting his Christmas moves going on the stage. This was his family's first time at the party.

"I think it's good for the children to show them love for Christmas," said Draven's mom, Lashauna.

Others have made this a part of their tradition for years, like the 2017 Christmas party king, Colby Simmons.

His mom, Tyla, says the success of this long standing tradition could be credited to the organizers at the Elks lodge. "I think it's just the people here. Something they enjoy to do, that they love to do," said Tyla.

Eva Stockstill is now in her second year as party chair. If you ask her about the success, she points to the kids.

"They bring us so much happiness and joy. This is what Christmas is all about," she said.

Stockstill actually has personal ties to the big party. "My 33 year old son was a recipient of this party 29 years ago," said Stockstill.

In addition to hosting the party, the Elks Lodge also provides presents for each child.

Principal of the School of Exceptional Children, Vicki Carter, said this yuletide get together is something she always looks forward to. "It's like the beginning of the Christmas season. The children are happy, the teachers as you can tell put their heart and soul into this," said Carter.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

