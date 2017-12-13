Progress of George Co. Regional Hospital renovations now visible

The steel frame of the new wing of the George Co. Regional Health Complex is a tangible sign that those renovations are nearing completion. (Photo source: WLOX)

The steel frame of the new wing of the George Co. Regional Health Complex is a tangible sign that those renovations are nearing completion.

"We can see the light at the end of the tunnel at this point," said hospital director of facilities Deryk Parker.

Right now contractors are working to lay the slab.

"They'll start enclosing the structure then you'll have the exterior and interior work to be completed," Parker said.

This project is 10 years in the making.

"We're having new construction of about 18,000 square feet. The facility we're renovating about 6,000 of existing, giving us a total of about 24,000 square feet," Parker said.

It's funded by bonds voted on by George County residents to take out - the goal is that by having more space, the health system will be able to better serve the community.

"We're building a new emergency room and also a radiology suite, and on the second floor we'll have our new OB-GYN clinic," Parker said.

Giving an extra boost to the health system that already received a 5-star rating in a recent national poll for patient care.

"We're the only hospital in a 100-mile radius that has received that 5-star rating," said Tabitha Pinter, the health system's director of nursing.

And they're hoping that with the new renovations, that standard of excellence will propel even higher.

Administrators say the ER should be fully functional by July and the entire project should be complete by January of 2019.

