George Co. School District takes special needs kids on the Polar - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

George Co. School District takes special needs kids on the Polar Express

Pre-K and kindergarteners in George County School District are all heading to ride the Polar Express this week, and Tuesday's ride was reserved for a special group of kiddos in the district. (Photo source: WLOX) Pre-K and kindergarteners in George County School District are all heading to ride the Polar Express this week, and Tuesday's ride was reserved for a special group of kiddos in the district. (Photo source: WLOX)
GEORGE COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Pre-K and kindergarteners in George County School District are all heading to ride the Polar Express this week, and Tuesday's ride was reserved for a special group of kiddos in the district. 

It was a holiday adventure for the youngest learners in the district. 

"Do you know where you're going? To the North Pole, of course," the conductor, George County Communication Director Ken Flanagan, belted.

And by North Pole, they mean the school district offices – now transformed into "The Polar Express!"

"These tickets are non-transferable," Flanagan told the kids. 

The children shyly handed their tickets to the conductor and made their way onto the train where a snack awaited. 

"We feed them cookies and milk," said Teacher Academy student Makayla Ladnier, one of the volunteers. 

And there was something very special about each of the kids there.

"They all have disabilities and special needs," Ladnier said. 

So creating a setting where the kids could be comfortable to enjoy the festivities was key – especially when it came to meeting Santa. 

"They really love it, soon as they see Santa Claus walk out of the door and they just all light up and it's just a really good thing to see them all smile and laugh," Ladnier said. 

The kids took pics with St. Nick, making sure to let him know what they hoped would be waiting for them under the tree, then headed to story time where they read the Polar Express. This is the second year the district has done this event. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    TRAFFIC ALERT: Traffic at a crawl on I-10 due to vehicle fire

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:25 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:25:14 GMT
    (Source: MDOT)(Source: MDOT)

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

    Traffic is backed up on I-10 after a vehicle fire caused authorities to shut down both eastbound lanes. It happened Thursday just after 10:30 a.m. near mile marker 40. 

    More >>

  • Last frosts of the season

    Last frosts of the season

    Thursday, March 15 2018 12:23 PM EDT2018-03-15 16:23:24 GMT
    South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April.

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

    On average, South Mississippi's final frost of the season happens in late March or early April. And the forecast shows a warming trend beginning on Thursday and continuing into the weekend.

    More >>

  • $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    $15 million marine tourist attraction now open in Gulfport

    Thursday, March 15 2018 11:54 AM EDT2018-03-15 15:54:58 GMT
    The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)The reception has been above expectations, Solangi gushed. (Photo source: WLOX)

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>

    The $15 million Ocean Adventure attraction is now open at the Institute for Marine Mammal Studies in Gulfport. This new facility could become a game changer when it comes to luring visitors to the Coast.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly