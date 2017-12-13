George Co. School District takes special needs kids on the Polar Express

Pre-K and kindergarteners in George County School District are all heading to ride the Polar Express this week, and Tuesday's ride was reserved for a special group of kiddos in the district. (Photo source: WLOX)

Pre-K and kindergarteners in George County School District are all heading to ride the Polar Express this week, and Tuesday's ride was reserved for a special group of kiddos in the district.

It was a holiday adventure for the youngest learners in the district.

"Do you know where you're going? To the North Pole, of course," the conductor, George County Communication Director Ken Flanagan, belted.

And by North Pole, they mean the school district offices – now transformed into "The Polar Express!"

"These tickets are non-transferable," Flanagan told the kids.

The children shyly handed their tickets to the conductor and made their way onto the train where a snack awaited.

"We feed them cookies and milk," said Teacher Academy student Makayla Ladnier, one of the volunteers.

And there was something very special about each of the kids there.

"They all have disabilities and special needs," Ladnier said.

So creating a setting where the kids could be comfortable to enjoy the festivities was key – especially when it came to meeting Santa.

"They really love it, soon as they see Santa Claus walk out of the door and they just all light up and it's just a really good thing to see them all smile and laugh," Ladnier said.

The kids took pics with St. Nick, making sure to let him know what they hoped would be waiting for them under the tree, then headed to story time where they read the Polar Express. This is the second year the district has done this event.

