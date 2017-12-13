WLOX Editorial: You have an important job

Did you know that just 27 people who agree, can control millions and million dollars in tax money and major pieces of legislation in the state of Mississippi? Laws or spending measures can live and die on the votes of those 27 people.

It's simple. Twenty-seven is a majority in the 52 member state senate. Certainly, it also takes the approval of the state house and the governor's approval to pass legislation.

But our point is just over two dozen people can have a lot to say about the governance of our state. One of those senate seats will be decided on Tuesday in a special election for District 49. It's an important job.

You also have an important job if you live in that district. Your Job? Vote on Tuesday.

