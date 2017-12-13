WLOX Editorial: Leave a little early and have patience this holiday season

Christmas, it is the season to be jolly. The season to be happy and giving. The season to get some days off from work. But we don't think anyone would disagree that as much as anything, 'tis the season to be driving and heavy traffic. It seems that everybody is on the streets as we count down the days for Christmas shopping.

There are stores to be shopped, holiday parties to attend, clothes to be cleaned and tasty treats and decor to be bought. And it seems everybody is doing it. All this driving is bound to lead to two cars trying to be in the same spot at the same time; which means an auto accident. This happens every year.

So we urge you to give yourself extra time and exercise patience to stay safe and accident free this Christmas and New Year's Holiday Season.

That's our opinion, we would like to hear yours. Email your thoughts to editorials@wlox.com.

Rick Williams

WLOX-TV General Manager

