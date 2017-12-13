REACTION ON GMM: Doug Jones wins AL U.S. Senate race - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

REACTION ON GMM: Doug Jones wins AL U.S. Senate race

By Cassie Archebelle, Executive Producer
DEVELOPING OVERNIGHT: Doug Jones upset Roy Moore in the race for U.S. Senate. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi now to hear from Jones and Moore about the election.

It's a much colder morning! Meteorologist Wesley Williams says nice and dry weather will continue this week until the weekend. Get his full forecast now on GMM.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

