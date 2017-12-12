Kiln man dies in single-vehicle crash

A 39-year-old Kiln man is dead after a one-vehicle accident in Hancock County.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol says it happened on Highway 603 and Road 352, about 5 miles north of Highway 43. Trooper Chase Elkins says the driver lost control of his car, veered off the road, and crashed into a tree.

According to troopers, the driver was not wearing a seat belt. His identity has not yet been released.

