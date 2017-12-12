White Pillars restaurant open again in Biloxi - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

White Pillars restaurant open again in Biloxi

For the first time in almost 30 years, people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast can once again enjoy dining at an iconic Biloxi restaurant, White Pillars. (Photo source: WLOX) For the first time in almost 30 years, people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast can once again enjoy dining at an iconic Biloxi restaurant, White Pillars. (Photo source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

For the first time in almost 30 years, people on the Mississippi Gulf Coast can once again enjoy dining at an iconic Biloxi restaurant, White Pillars. 

Tuesday night, Cathy Pittman was the first customer walk through the doors and help begin a new chapter in this building's storied history. 

"With Katrina and everything that the Coast has been through, it's just nice to see it open again," Pittman said. "It's just like home, another piece of home here."

In 1972, Pittman's late husband brought her to the White Pillars after she graduated from high school. Tuesday, she was eating in the restaurant for the first time since. 

"As soon as we found out the date and found out it was tonight I called and made reservations," Pittman said.  

Following months of preparation, restaurant operator Chef Austin Sumrall was ready to put his farm to table menu to the test. 

"We had a truck roll in from a farm we buy from today and we climbed up on there and saw what they had on there and we tweaked the menu to reflect that," Sumrall said. 

The food is served in stately dining rooms with one of the rooms featuring a waterfront view. Sumrall said all the pieces are in place for the White Pillars to continue a tradition of excellence. 

"People have a lot of high expectations for this restaurant because of the history and what they're used to when they used to come here," Sumrall said. "We want to meet those expectations and exceed them." 

On opening night, Cathy Pittman's expectations were met with the blue plate special featuring fried chicken, collard greens and macaroni and cheese. 

"It was wonderful. If I come back I'll order it again," Pittman said. 

The White Pillars restaurant is open Tuesday- Sunday from 5:30-10:00 p.m. 

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly