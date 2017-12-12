Biloxi leaders move forward with urban renewal plan - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Biloxi leaders move forward with urban renewal plan

By Desirae Duncan, Reporter
The site has been vacant for several years (Source: WLOX) The site has been vacant for several years (Source: WLOX)
BILOXI, MS (WLOX) -

On Tuesday, Biloxi leaders took another step forward in the process to move new stores into the old Walmart building on Pass Road and Popp's Ferry Road.

Officials adopted the mayor's proposed urban renewal plan during Tuesday's city council meeting. Under the plan, the developers of the site will share in any new sales taxes generated, an incentive to lure new retail to the site.

The property has been vacant for several years since Walmart relocated to a superstore on C.T. Switzer Sr. Drive.

"So it will stimulate, we think, business in that west Biloxi area in particular," City Attorney Gerald Blessey said. "But every little piece is part of a larger piece, the whole city, so we think its a step in the right direction for economic development."

The property would be divided into four or five retail spots, Blessey said. The city will work in partnership with the Southern Mississippi Planning and Development District.

"We hope that South Mississippi Planning Development District will be coming to us after the first of the year, with a specific proposal with a specific developer, for this grant opportunity, and then we'll have a timetable, adopt that agreement and go forward," Blessey said.

No word yet on which retailers are interested.

