Victim identified in accident outside Hancock Co. school

One adult died and two children were injured after a wreck in front of East Hancock Elementary School Tuesday night. It happened as the school's annual Christmas program was underway.

Officials say the accident happened when a vehicle struck the pedestrians on Kiln-Delisle Road, just after 5:30 p.m.

They say the victim is 47-year-old Laurie Jones. She died of blunt force trauma.

Whenever there are programs at the school, the parking lot fills up and many parents park across the road in front of the Hancock County Horse Arena, So it's not unusual to have pedestrians crossing the street, despite there being no marked crossing area.

Families who were at East Hancock for the Christmas program were kept inside the school until after the accident scene was cleared.

