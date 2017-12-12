Lovers Lane tree no longer standing

In Ocean Springs, Lover's Lane no longer has the leaning tree looming over it that some people rallied to save. Work crews cut the tree down Tuesday.

A week ago the Board of Aldermen voted to cut the leaning tree for safety reasons.

You may remember aldermen previously voted to trim the tree after growing concern about emergency vehicles traveling down the road, but then decided the tree must go.

