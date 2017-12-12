Long Beach schools recognized by state education leader

The top education official in the state of Mississippi made another stop on the coast for the Celebration of Excellence of Tour. Tuesday, Dr. Carey Wright spoke at McCaughn Elementary to a crowd of Long Beach schools staff, students, and other community leaders.

She congratulated the school district for earning an "A" rating. That rating is based on several different factors, ranging from reading and math scores to average ACT scores.

School superintendent Dr. Jay Smith said the district has a long history of high achievement, dating back to 1992 when the district earned a level five rating.

"This is tradition is what it is," Smith said. "It's really the best way to explain it. Its an expectation of excellence that goes back many many years. And so today is just a reflection of what this district has done in the past."

Long Beach is one of 15 "A" districts out of 144 in the state, along with Biloxi and Ocean Springs school districts.

