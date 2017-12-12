Mobile kitchen gives Biloxi students interactive lessons on healthy eating

Biloxi Upper Elementary is the first school in Mississippi to get a visit from Elly. (Photo source: WLOX)

Students in Biloxi are learning about healthy eating through a unique hands-on experience. It's a mobile, teaching kitchen, nicknamed Elly.

Since the spring, Elly has traveled 2,800 miles across eight states, teaching thousands of students how to cook a healthy white bean and chicken taco from scratch using local ingredients. (Check out the full recipe below.)

The idea is to get the students to start thinking about healthy eating at an early age.

"We’re hoping they would take things home to their parents and show them some healthy options for home to keep the whole family healthy," Chef Jeffrey Peltier explained. "We’re also using white beans today that could be substituted for different items. Black beans, pinto beans, keeping things healthy."

Biloxi Upper Elementary is the first school in Mississippi to get a visit from Elly, and the students are excited to bring the lessons they learn here home. The traveling kitchen is a service of Chartwells K12, Biloxi Public Schools’ food service partner.

