NOW ON GMM: Turbulent Senate race in hands of AL voters today

Voters in Alabama head to the polls today to cast their ballot in the controversial special election for a crucial Senate seat. Turn on Good Morning Mississippi now to hear more on the push by both candidates for last minute support in the hotly contested race.

This morning has started off warmer than what we've had over the past few mornings! Temperatures are currently in the 40s under a mostly clear sky. But Meteorologist Andrew Wilson says the freezing overnight temperatures are coming back soon. He's on GMM now with your full forecast.

You can watch our show on a mobile device or catch up on the latest WLOX newscast by clicking this link >> http://shout.lt/ZFqn

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.