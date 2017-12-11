How the POTUS announcement about space exploration may benefit I - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

How the POTUS announcement about space exploration may benefit Infinity, Stennis

Officials with the Infinity Science Center ?believe NASA's new task of sending astronauts back to the moon will fuel a renewed interest in rocket science. (Image Source: WLOX News) Officials with the Infinity Science Center ?believe NASA's new task of sending astronauts back to the moon will fuel a renewed interest in rocket science. (Image Source: WLOX News)
Stennis just tested a rocket engine this past February. (Image Source: WLOX News) Stennis just tested a rocket engine this past February. (Image Source: WLOX News)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

Infinity Science Center houses some pretty cool stuff. From space suits inside to a massive part of the Saturn-V rocket outside, there's plenty to see. And with NASA's new task of sending astronauts back to the moon, the center's executive director feels like there will be a renewed interest in rocket science.

"As we send humans back to the moon, it's a story that will unfold that children will follow. I remember incredibly inspired as a young child to see the Apollo astronauts go to the moon and it forever shaped my future,” said John Wilson, who is the Exec Director of Infinity Science Center.

Wilson is excited about the idea of not only astronauts returning to the moon, but the potential to go to Mars. There's also the likelihood that these major missions will bring lots of attention to Stennis Space Center.

"The NASA Stennis Space Center is testing the engines that will power the rockets that take us to the moon," said Wilson.

Stennis just tested a rocket engine this past February. The space center employs just over 5,100 people, and has a reported $684,000,000 economic impact in the 50-mile radius.

"I think it's a wonderful thing. I mean there's so many areas out there that we haven't explored. To get back into the space program, I think, would be a great thing,” said Will Wiggins who was the visiting the science center.

While there aren't many definitive answers on what happens next, Wilson is excited about the possibilities that are to come.

"The idea that we're going back to more fully explore that planetary body, and use what we learn there to continue the journey on to Mars and that people are going there. I think that's incredibly exciting," said Wilson.

American astronauts last landed on the moon 45 years ago, in 1972.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly