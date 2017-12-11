How the POTUS announcement about space exploration may benefit Infinity, Stennis

Officials with the Infinity Science Center ?believe NASA's new task of sending astronauts back to the moon will fuel a renewed interest in rocket science. (Image Source: WLOX News)

Infinity Science Center houses some pretty cool stuff. From space suits inside to a massive part of the Saturn-V rocket outside, there's plenty to see. And with NASA's new task of sending astronauts back to the moon, the center's executive director feels like there will be a renewed interest in rocket science.

"As we send humans back to the moon, it's a story that will unfold that children will follow. I remember incredibly inspired as a young child to see the Apollo astronauts go to the moon and it forever shaped my future,” said John Wilson, who is the Exec Director of Infinity Science Center.

Wilson is excited about the idea of not only astronauts returning to the moon, but the potential to go to Mars. There's also the likelihood that these major missions will bring lots of attention to Stennis Space Center.

"The NASA Stennis Space Center is testing the engines that will power the rockets that take us to the moon," said Wilson.

Stennis just tested a rocket engine this past February. The space center employs just over 5,100 people, and has a reported $684,000,000 economic impact in the 50-mile radius.

"I think it's a wonderful thing. I mean there's so many areas out there that we haven't explored. To get back into the space program, I think, would be a great thing,” said Will Wiggins who was the visiting the science center.

While there aren't many definitive answers on what happens next, Wilson is excited about the possibilities that are to come.

"The idea that we're going back to more fully explore that planetary body, and use what we learn there to continue the journey on to Mars and that people are going there. I think that's incredibly exciting," said Wilson.

American astronauts last landed on the moon 45 years ago, in 1972.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.