'Santa Wears a Badge' program hoping for more donations - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

The Jackson County Sheriff's Dept. will be accepting toys all the way up until the distribution date on December 19 and 20. They're also still accepting applications for kids to be on the receiving end. (Photo Source: WLOX) The Jackson County Sheriff's Dept. will be accepting toys all the way up until the distribution date on December 19 and 20. They're also still accepting applications for kids to be on the receiving end. (Photo Source: WLOX)
JACKSON COUNTY, MS

The Jackson County Sheriff's Department is joining efforts with the community to make sure children in need can have a good Christmas. The collection period for the 'Santa Wears a Badge' program is almost over and they're asking for your help in donating toys. 

Santa with a cop began in 2014. They serve kids, from babies to 12-year-olds, who may not get much for the holidays due to financial hardship.

"What we try to do is the ones who can't get assistance from Toys for Tots or the other ones, we try to help them cause we know that most of them is just working to pay bills. And so they're not going to be able to get a Christmas like all the other ones, and that's what we try to do," said Jackson County Record Clerk and Santa Wears a Badge Director Connie Bosarge.

They'll be accepting toys all the way up until the distribution date on December 19 and 20. They're also still accepting applications for kids to be on the receiving end. For more information on how to apply and/or donate, call Connie Bosarge at (228) 623-0659.

