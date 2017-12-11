Gulfport woman attempts to move forward after home invasion, loss of fiance'

A mother of four says she's trying to move forward as she grieves the loss of her fiance' who was killed in a Gulfport home invasion. (Photo source: GoFundMe)

A mother of four says she's trying to move forward as she grieves the loss of her fiance' who was killed in a Gulfport home invasion less than a week ago.

But Devan Williams says she won't be able to go back and live in the home where her fiance', John Kennedy, was killed.

"I pray to God every night they find who did it," Williams said. "I can't raise my kids in the house that it happened in. It's where we watch movies, in the area he got killed in."

Gulfport Police say just before 9pm on December 5, they responded to a 911 call about the home invasion. Williams said Kennedy got out of bed to defend his family after he heard their front door being kicked in. She said at that point, she ran into the bathroom with their five-month-old girl to hide.

"I have three more kids, and they were in the front. They were close by the living room, where it happened," Williams remembered. "When he ran out of the room, and I heard the scuffling going on, and I heard the gunshots, I just grabbed my baby. I didn't know whether to jump out of the window, but I knew I couldn't do that because I had other kids. So, I dialed 911, stayed on the phone, and locked myself in the bathroom."

Williams said it took police about five minutes to arrive at her home and let her know it was safe to come out.

"When I was calling the police and I didn't hear him saying anything, I just felt, you know, something bad," Williams said.

Police said Kennedy died after being shot in the chest, and the gunmen fled. Now, Williams says she's working with police to help find her fiances killer.

Gulfport police say a homicide investigation is ongoing, and they're asking the public to call them with any tips.

Meanwhile, if you'd like to help the family in the wake of this tragedy, Williams has set up a GoFundMe account here: https://www.gofundme.com/supporting-baby-kynnedi-rih-lj

