Trial date set for former officer charged in daughter's death

A trial date has been set for the former Long Beach police officer accused in her daughter's death.

Cassie Barker will face a Hancock County judge on April 8, 2018. Barker's three year old daughter, Cheyanne, was found dead in her mother's patrol car Sept. 30, 2016. Police say she was left there for hours.

Barker now faces charges of second degree murder in the toddler's death. She was originally charged with manslaughter, but a grand jury indictment upgraded the charges back this past September.

Barker was reportedly inside the home of one of her supervisors from the police department while Cheyanne was left in the vehicle. That supervisor is not charged in the child's death, but he was fired from his position.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.