Coast schools honored by state education leader

The plaque received by the district has empty slots on it. The expectation is to remain an A rated district in the future as well. (Photo source: OSSD/Twitter)

The Mississippi Department of Education is on a statewide Celebration of Excellence Tour. It's designed to recognize and congratulate the Mississippi's highest ranking school districts.

The state's top-ranking education official honored Ocean Springs Monday. The school district is ranked number one on the Coast and is one of the highest ranked districts in the state.

Mississippi Schools Superintendent Dr. Carey Wright spoke to a full house at Ocean Springs High School. The School district has achieved an "A" rating for the second consecutive year.

Performance is based on several different factors, ranging from reading and math scores to average ACT scores. Teachers and students received awards during a boisterous ceremony complete with the cheerleading team and students waving pom poms.

Ocean Springs is one of 15 "A" districts out of 144 in the state. A lot of different things went into helping the district achieve this level of success and there is a commitment to continue the tradition.

"I think it's very important to celebrate every single accomplishment. At the same time, there is a great amount of pressure that comes with this ranking. We want to make sure we meet the expectations of our community. Our community expects us to be an A rated district, and we want to keep it going for years to come", said Ocean Springs Superintendent Dr. Bonita Coleman.

Dr. Wright will honor the Biloxi and Long Beach school districts Tuesday morning.

