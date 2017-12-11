Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast announces new CEO - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast announces new CEO

Milton Segarra was introduced Monday as the new CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast. (Photo source: Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast) Milton Segarra was introduced Monday as the new CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast. (Photo source: Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast)
SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

There's a new man in charge of tourism on the Mississippi Gulf Coast. Milton Segarra was introduced Monday as the new CEO of Visit Mississippi Gulf Coast. 

Segarra most recently served as CEO of Meet Puerto Rico, the island's Convention & Visitors Bureau. While there, he managed a $6.2 million budget and 29 employees. 

"I am extremely grateful to the Board of Commissioners for their trust and really looking forward to the great opportunity to promote the Gulf Coast of Mississippi," Segarra said. "So much has been accomplished here, and excited to be part of the team that will move the brand forward and create even greater awareness of all there is to offer along our beautiful coast."

Segarra is also a member of the Board of Directors of Destinations International, its Finance Committee and is a Certified Destination Management Executive, CDME.

Segarra begins work on the coast January 8, 2018.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

