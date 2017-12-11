Trial date set for man accused of killing Bay St. Louis parents, shooting toddler

One day after a shooting in Bay St. Louis left two people dead and an infant wounded, investigators have more questions than answers.

Friends and family struggle to cope with Bay St. Louis shooting deaths

The home where it happened is still sealed off as investigators search for evidence. (Photo source: WLOX)

A man accused of shooting a little girl and killing her parents will face a jury in April.

Myrick Laneuax faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault in the July 2016 murders of Kristina Quintini and Demetrius Mueller, and the shooting their baby girl Mia, who was six months old at the time.

The three were shot inside their home in the Bay Pines subdivision.

From the WLOX News archives: Coroner: Autopsy shows Kristina Quintini died from multiple gunshot wounds

Judge Roger Clark set April 16 as the trial date and appointed public defender Damian Holcomb to represent Laneaux who remains in custody in the Hancock County jail on a $2.1 million bond.

