Trial date set for man accused of killing Bay St. Louis parents, - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Trial date set for man accused of killing Bay St. Louis parents, shooting toddler

Myrick Laneaux (Photo Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Dept.) Myrick Laneaux (Photo Source: Hancock Co. Sheriff's Dept.)
HANCOCK COUNTY, MS (WLOX) -

A man accused of shooting a little girl and killing her parents will face a jury in April. 

Myrick Laneuax faces two counts of first-degree murder and one count of aggravated assault in the July 2016 murders of Kristina Quintini and Demetrius Mueller, and the shooting their baby girl Mia, who was six months old at the time. 

The three were shot inside their home in the Bay Pines subdivision. 

From the WLOX News archives: Coroner: Autopsy shows Kristina Quintini died from multiple gunshot wounds

Judge Roger Clark set April 16 as the trial date and appointed public defender Damian Holcomb to represent Laneaux who remains in custody in the Hancock County jail on a $2.1 million bond.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly