Sprinkler system malfunction floods part of Biloxi High School

The chance of a shower was at 100 percent inside Biloxi High School early Saturday morning when the school’s sprinkler system went a little haywire. (Photo source: WLOX)

Parts of Biloxi High School were drying out Monday morning after a weekend mishap.

"All of our sprinklers in the main lobby and main foyer activated, which ran for about 50 minutes," said Principal Marcus Boudreaux.

By the time the fire department arrived to shut off the system, the area around the main entrance to the school was sopping wet.

Boudreaux said his school lucked out because nothing outside the front offices and second floor at the entrance was damaged.

"As long as the classrooms are still running intact, then school's going to operate just fine. We can make the rest of it work," he said.

All office operations were moved to a temporary location while repairs and clean up got underway. Boudreaux said there's a lot to do in that regard.

"All the water on the floors ran wherever the slab would take it so when you come into the offices you can see the dirt and sediment all over the floor that was built up," said Boudreaux.

Boudreaux is confident that the cleanup process will go smoothly. He said the timing of this mishap actually worked out pretty well as Christmas break is starting soon.

"We've got a three week period where they can work without any hindrance from school whatsoever," he said.

Boudreaux said this is actually the second time for this sprinkler system to malfunction. The last time was more than a decade ago.

He also said the mess reminded of another event that left a lot of water damage more than a decade ago.

"It was very reminiscent of Katrina," Boudreaux said. "There was a lot of sediment and dirt built up in those pipes. So there was mud and dirt all over the floors. It was very, very reminiscent of Katrina. I just hope I don’t get the Katrina smell back."

