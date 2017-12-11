Pass Christian kindergartner brings loaded gun to school

Police in Pass Christian are trying to figure out why a kindergarten student brought a loaded handgun to Pass Christian Elementary School this morning.

School Superintendent Dr. Carla Evers said the child brought the gun in a book bag, and showed it to a few students. Those students went immediately to the assistant principal and reported what they saw.

"It really shows students know when they see something wrong, and they said something," Evers said. "It was secured within a matter of minutes. That's why those students are the real heroes."

Dr. Evers said they were able to bring the child and the weapon to the front of the building and turned it over to Pass Christian police.

Police Chief Tim Hendricks said the situation is under control and investigators working to find out how the student came to have the gun.

“We want to get to the bottom of this and we want to make sure number one, everybody’s safe, and two, to fix it and hopefully not let this happen again,” Hendricks said.

Parents were alerted through the school system's emergency call-out system, and classes were not interrupted.

“As a parent of three children myself, I think we had the best outcome that we could have,” Evers said.

Dr. Evers also wants to encourage gun owners to make sure your weapons are secured and locked up away from children.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.