Snow totals from rare Gulf Coast winter weather

A preliminary list of snow totals from our region shows mostly light accumulations. Many areas along the coast saw less than 1" snowfall.

After the snow fell, much of it did not stick right along the coast. But, there were light accumulations across parts of South MS, with a few pockets of moderate snow.

A swath of snow cover was spotted stretching across the Gulf Coast in satellite images from space, the day after.

It's not every year that it snows on the Gulf Coast region. But, it just happened this month. And the latest totals from Friday's snow are finally coming in.

Along coastal portions of Hancock, Harrison, and Jackson counties, most locations saw less than one inch of snowfall. In Biloxi, a trace of snow was observed at WLOX-TV-- 'trace' meaning the snow did not stick, accumulating to less than a half-inch.

However, in inland portions of Harrison County, it was snowier. Saucier reported one inch of snowfall that actually stuck.

Over in George County, Emergency Management Agency (EMA) reported a range of 1.5 inches to two inches across Lucedale. Meanwhile in Agricola of George County, a resident reported 0.5 inch.

In Stone County, EMA reported a range of one to 1.5 inches of snowfall in Wiggins.

The snowiest report in the WLOX viewing area came from Pearl River County. A whopping four inches of snowfall blanketed Poplarville.

But, it was even snowier in other parts of the region. Portions of the Pine Belt of Mississippi as well as central parts of the state reported as much as six to eight inches of snowfall.

One of those places was Osyka with 7.5 inches of snowfall near I-55, south of McComb, where the Louisiana and Mississippi state lines meet.

How did this year's event stack up to the snowfall records?

"While it was certainly starting to look like a winter wonderland, no new snowfall records were set in our viewing area," said WLOX First Alert Meteorologist Wesley Williams. "Poplarville's four inches of snow did not quite beat their record of seven inches of snowfall from December 31, 1963."

"That New Year's Eve snowstorm of 1963 is actually still the record-holder for snowiest day for many of our locations," Williams continued. "That 1963 snowstorm brought 13 inches in Wiggins and Saucier, about 10 inches of snowfall in Picayune, and 8 inches in Biloxi, according to records from the NOAA Regional Climate Center."

"That 1963 snowstorm was also responsible for 7 inches in Gulfport, 5 inches in Ocean Springs, 3 inches in Pascagoula, with about 2 inches reported in Moss Point and Vancleave," said Williams. "And with this year's snow system, all of these areas right along the coast reported snowfall of less than 1 inch; not even close to the records."

A rare snow to remember, seen from up close and even outer space

This rare Gulf Coast snow cover was even seen in satellite images from space, the day after.

And plenty of viewer photos show the snowy scenes from across South Mississippi.

