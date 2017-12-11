State senate candidates meet face-to-face

Gulfport voters have a chance to meet the three men running for the vacant state senate seat in district 49. The Harrison County Republican Women organization will host the candidate forum Monday night at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College's Jeff Davis campus.

Dan Carr, Joel Carter and Ron Meyers have all said they'll participate in the one hour conversation.

The Monday night forum begins at 6:00 inside the Fine Arts Auditorium on Switzer Road.

The state senate seat opened when Sean Tindell accepted a position on the Mississippi Court of Appeals. The special election to fill his seat is December 19. It's only for voters who live in district 49. That district includes most of Gulfport and small sections of Biloxi and Long Beach.

