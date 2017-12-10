Junior Auxiliary hosts Charlie Brown Christmas for Coast kids

This year, they were able to serve about 100 children, that's more than ever before.(Image Source: WLOX News)

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' was brought to life at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center Sunday afternoon.

From Snoopy's dog house to the iconic Charlie Brown tree, the movie themed decor was throughout.

“The WINGS performing group was using this theme for their show all season," said Megan Chinchie who is co-chair of this year’s event. "So, we thought we would just go with it. It's something different, and it's really cute. We made it work,”

‘Looking for a Christmas Miracle’ is one of the projects Junior Auxiliary members take on each year. It's special to the organization because they get to help parents who may not be able to provide gifts at Christmas.

“We reach out to a couple different schools in this area, and we talk to the counselors at the school and ask them to identify the families in the school that demonstrate the most need,” said Chinchie.

This year, they were able to serve a record number of 100 children.

“We get their information and we find out what each child is interested in -- their size, the things they want for Christmas, what's on their wish list,” said Chinchie.

The children enjoyed face painting, visiting with Santa, cookie decorating and the WINGS performing art students performed the 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' play.

“It makes me feel really good," said parent Jennifer Koscinskoi, "It puts a smile on my kids' faces, that's the best thing."

Each child's Christmas list was sponsored by a member of the Junior Auxiliary.

