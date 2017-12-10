Junior Auxiliary hosts Charlie Brown Christmas for Coast kids - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Junior Auxiliary hosts Charlie Brown Christmas for Coast kids

A Charlie Brown Christmas was brought to life at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. (Image Source: WLOX News) A Charlie Brown Christmas was brought to life at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center. (Image Source: WLOX News)
This year, they were able to serve about 100 children, that's more than ever before.(Image Source: WLOX News) This year, they were able to serve about 100 children, that's more than ever before.(Image Source: WLOX News)
GULFPORT, MS (WLOX) -

'A Charlie Brown Christmas' was brought to life at Lynn Meadows Discovery Center Sunday afternoon.

From Snoopy's dog house to the iconic Charlie Brown tree, the movie themed decor was throughout.

“The WINGS performing group was using this theme for their show all season," said Megan Chinchie who is co-chair of this year’s event. "So, we thought we would just go with it. It's something different, and it's really cute. We made it work,”

‘Looking for a Christmas Miracle’ is one of the projects Junior Auxiliary members take on each year. It's special to the organization because they get to help parents who may not be able to provide gifts at Christmas.

“We reach out to a couple different schools in this area, and we talk to the counselors at the school and ask them to identify the families in the school that demonstrate the most need,” said Chinchie.

This year, they were able to serve a record number of 100 children.

“We get their information and we find out what each child is interested in -- their size, the things they want for Christmas, what's on their wish list,” said Chinchie.

The children enjoyed face painting, visiting with Santa, cookie decorating and the WINGS performing art students performed the 'A Charlie Brown Christmas' play. 

“It makes me feel really good," said parent Jennifer Koscinskoi, "It puts a smile on my kids' faces, that's the best thing."

Each child's Christmas list was sponsored by a member of the Junior Auxiliary.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly