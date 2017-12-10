With 13-0 start, Biloxi taking the Coast by storm

There's no big secret to Biloxi's undefeated start. Just ask anyone on the team.

"We play as a team," senior small forward Dillyn Neely said.

"Practicing hard and making the extra pass," added junior combo guard Dontavius Proby.

"That's really the bread and butter of us, caring about that defensive end," said assistant coach Scott Landry.

But even if the Indians are keeping things simple, it's working. Biloxi has stormed out of the gates to a 13-0 start, pushing them to the number one spot in the MaxPreps Mississippi rankings.

Head coach Seber Windham once again has his program running like a well-oiled machine, winning by an average margin of just over 18 points per game.

"A lot of leadership," Proby said of what his head coach provides. "(He tells) us to start off as soon as you wake up. In the morning we come and shoot before school, then in the classroom we gotta do everything right, then we just play good."

Behind the one-two punch of Neely and Proby, the latter averaging about 12 points and four steals per game, the Indians hope to keep this hot start going all the way through a run to the state championship. Nobody raises a banner for just starting out 13-0, and not many programs know that better than Biloxi and their five state titles.

"Coach Seb' said we're one of his few teams to start out 13-0," Neely said. "So we want to finish strong."

"We have to stay humble," Landry said. We really haven't won anything yet. We've won a couple of tournaments, but our big accomplishments we still have to meet."

The Indians look to continue their undefeated start when they visit Hancock this Tuesday.

