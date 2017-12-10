Moss Point Mayor Mario King will not be in court Monday

It'll be a while before we know the outcome of Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife Natasha's domestic violence case.

The couple was originally scheduled to head to court on Dec. 11, but WLOX News Now has learned that wont be the case.

Moss Point Mayor Mario King and his wife will not appear in court tomorrow.

The Kings were both charged with simple assault- domestic violence after a physical altercation between the two at their home on Oct. 19. The kings are being represented by Attorney Keith Miller.

On Sunday, Miller said that he submitted a not guilty plea on behalf of the couple and their new court date is scheduled for sometime in January.

This news comes on the heels of four Moss Point Aldermen visiting the Biloxi women's shelter on Friday. Ward 2 Alderman Chuck Redmond, Ward 5 Alderman Floyd Downs, Ward 6 Alderman Wayne Lennep and Alderman-at-Large David Chapman organized the meeting.

Up until then, the board had been fairly mum about the mayor's situation. They took a tour of the shelter, but only gave us a generic response when we asked why they were there and what message they were trying to convey.

Lennep stated:

"I can't speak for all the alderman. I can speak for myself and the ones I've spoken to and that is to say that you know, we're not taking a position on any specific person, as in the mayor. But we do want the community to know that we support shelters like this one, and we appreciate being invited over here for this tour. We want to show our support for the shelter and how important it is that families have this resources and this protection they can turn to. Especially at this time of the year, there sometimes is the uptick in violence and domestic problems and situations, and we're glad to know that these people are here to help."

