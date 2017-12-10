Pascagoula mayor meets with President Trump; says funding heading to Flagship City

Pascagoula Mayor Dane Maxwell says there's some big things in store for the city, following his meeting with President Donald Trump.

The encounter took place while the commander-in-chief visited the state for the the grand opening of the Mississippi Civil Rights and History Museums.

"I had good conversation with them on the tarmac when they got off air force one, I road in the motorcade with them," Maxwell said.

He says he was able to catch up with Trump.

"I told him about our infrastructure issues and I told him about the damage we received from the hydrostatic pressure from the surge from Hurricane Nate," Maxwell said.

Maxwell was also able to secure some time with Secretary Dr. Ben Carson. of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.

"Great conversation, invited for me to come to his office come look at let me sit down and look at what we've put together our consultants as far as infrastructure repairs and and the capital projects report so we're gonna do that after the first of the year," he said.

As we reported, Maxwell is asking for $1.1 billion dollars to renovate and repair the city infrastructure. The money would support major projects like the relocation of the waste water treatment plant, the a new city hall complex and a complete re-haul of the city's water lines and pipes. He says he is feeling optimistic after this weekends talks.

"Will we get 1.1 billion, 2.2 billion? I don't know, maybe not on the first one, probably not on the first supplement. What if we get 10 percent of the 1.1 billion? I mean it's better than what we have now, and anything that they give us I'm going to be appreciative of," Maxwell said.

He says he's determined to use his resources within the white house to get much needed funding to his city.

Maxwell says they also talked about FEMA and unfair flood elevation levels in Mississippi.

