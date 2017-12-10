Gulf Coast Marathon participants "Soak up the Run"

Thousands of runners raced along the picturesque coast this weekend during the 2nd annual Mississippi Gulf Coast Marathon.

The weekend kicked-off on Friday, Dec. 8 with a Health & Wellness Expo at the Mississippi Coast Convention Center in Biloxi. On Saturday, Dec. 9, the 5K and the Kids Marathon were held at Point Cadet Plaza in Biloxi, followed by a post-race party.

On Sunday, Dec. 10th, the marathon started in Pass Christian and half marathon started in Gulfport. Both races finished at the MGM Park stadium in front of cheering crowds of families and friends.

The marathon was capped by a post-race beach party hosted by Coors Light, which offered Gulf Coast seafood, Mississippi style BBQ and live performances as runners crossed the finish line. Attendees enjoyed food from local favorites like The Shed BBQ and Blues Joint, Half Shell Oyster House and Uncle Larry's.

The full course of the marathon spanned just more than 26 miles and is an official qualifier for the Boston Marathon. Runner Ben Schneider finished in first place for the men's participants with a time of 2 hours 28 min., while Kate Rountree finished with the fastest women's time of 3 hours 10 min. Full results of the race can be found here.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved.