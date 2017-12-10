Look up! The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks this week - WLOX.com - The News for South Mississippi

Look up! The Geminid Meteor Shower peaks this week

SOUTH MISSISSIPPI (WLOX) -

South Mississippi could be treated to a dazzling display of shooting stars as the annual Geminid Meteor Shower comes to a peak this week. NASA says this could the best meteor shower of the year thanks to less moonlight, resulting in darker skies to see the bright streaks of light.

When?
The Geminids are visible throughout the first few weeks of December with a gradual increase in activity leading up to the peak which comes the night of December 13th into the early morning hours of December 14th.

Can you see them in South Mississippi?
Yes, weather permitting. For best viewing, get away from city lights and give your eyes about 30 minutes to adjust to the darkness. Look up in any direction. You don’t need any special glasses or binoculars to see them.

How many?
NASA says up to 1 meteor per minute will be possible under ideal conditions – clear skies and no light pollution from populated areas. The Geminid Meteor Shower has been known to produce anywhere from 60-120 meteors per hour.

Where do they come from?
The Geminids occur when earth travels through a tail of debris caused by a rocky space object called 3200 Phaethon. Tiny pieces of debris burn up as they enter the earth’s atmosphere, resulting in brilliant flashes of light streaking across the sky. It is called the Geminid Meteor shower because meteors appear to come from the constellation, Gemini. 

If you plan on going out, be sure to bundle up. Expect cold nights with temperatures ranging from the mid-30s to low 40s. There may be a little increase in cloud cover during the peak Wednesday night. Check the latest forecasts by opening your WLOX Weather App or by heading to our Weather Page.

Don't have the weather app? Click here to learn how to get it.

Copyright 2017 WLOX. All rights reserved. 

  • NEWSMore>>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

  • Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Mississippi to allow hog trapping on some wildlife management areas

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:57 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:57:42 GMT
    Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)Mississippi's wildlife officials have approved a new rule that will allow wild hogs to be trapped on some wildlife management areas. (Source: File)

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

    In an effort to combat wild hog populations, Mississippi's Commission on Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks has approved a rule change that will allow trapping of wild hogs on some wildlife management areas.

    More >>

  • Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Tree falls on house with homeowners inside

    Sunday, May 27 2018 1:45 PM EDT2018-05-27 17:45:27 GMT

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>

    One couple is encouraging their neighbors to get the trees around their house checked after one fell on top of their home Saturday.

    More >>
    •   

  • Trending StoriesTrending StoriesMore>>

  • McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    McDonald's customers sue over paying for cheese on burgers

    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 6:35 AM EDT2018-05-27 10:35:01 GMT
    The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)The plantiffs claim McDonald's has been overcharging them because they have been paying for cheese they didn't want nor receive. (Source: Flickr)

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

    The plaintiffs claim McDonald's has been "unjustly enriched" because customers have been paying for cheese they don't want.

    More >>

  • Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Grieving couple unable to cremate stillborn, conjoined infants due to NC law

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:24 AM EDT2018-05-27 06:24:37 GMT
    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber. (Source: WRAL/CNN)

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

    A North Carolina law on cremation procedures forbids the cremation of more than one person within the same cremation chamber.

    More >>

  • President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    President George H.W. Bush back in hospital

    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:34 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:34:26 GMT
    Sunday, May 27 2018 2:55 PM EDT2018-05-27 18:55:19 GMT

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>

    According to post-White House spokesman, Jim McGrath, former President George H.W. Bush was taken to Southern Maine Health Care today after experiencing low blood pressure and fatigue.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly