Woolmarket hosts inaugural Christmas parade

WOOLMARKET, MS (WLOX) -

About a dozen floats made up the inaugural Woolmarket Christmas parade.

They showered the crowd with toys, beads, stuff-animals, and plenty of candy.

Anxious parade goers lined the streets waiting for the floats to roll by. As the first sound of sirens could be heard, the crowd got more excited as the parade inched closer. 

“I got these beads, a bunch of candy and a lot of these beads,” said a young boy. 

Church groups, businesses, and citizens were all welcome to join the route, but the fun didn't end there.

Parade goers were welcomed inside the Woolmarket Elementary School gym where a Christmas party was in full swing. It was organized by community members and Ward Seven Councilman Nathan Barrett. 

“That's one of the things when I was running that we wanted to have a lot of community involvement, something that we haven't had in the past. This is one of the first steps of that,” said Barrett. 

Barrett says he wants to see the residents of Woolmarket united, and this is how it begins.

“There's a lot of people out here, they don't feel the connection to Biloxi like the rest of the city has. I believe that events like this are important to make them feel like they're a part of something,” said Barrett. 

While the focus was on Santa, tree decorating, cookies and hot chocolate, there was also a small fundraiser happening.

Shirts that read #ImcallingNathan were being sold. Councilman Barrett says it's a little joke about how often his phone rings now that he's in office.

“They just made a shirt to raise money for our beautification committee that we formed, that just sort of makes fun of that,” said Barrett.

Residents seemed proud of the event and even discussed coming back again next year.

