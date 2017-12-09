Minor struck by train in Biloxi

A minor has been transported to the hospital after being struck by a train in Biloxi.

In incident took place near the crossing of the railroad and Nichols St.

All crossings between Caillavet St. and Holly St. are blocked as the train remains parked.

CSX train eastbound stopped between Holly and Caillavet streets after a minor was hit. All other intersections closed for now. pic.twitter.com/xzSEXfKLw2 — Mike Lacy (@MikeLacyWLOX) December 9, 2017

It appears he may have attempted to run across the tracks before being hit, according to Biloxi police Maj. Chris DeBack.

Authorities say the minor has sustained non life-threatening injuries.

A full investigation is now underway.

